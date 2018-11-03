2 Dead, 5 Injured in Florida Yoga Studio Shooting

Two people have died after a gunman opened fire inside a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

As the Associated Press reports, the alleged assailant, Scott Paul Beierle, shot at least six people and pistol-whipped another inside the studio. He then turned the gun on himself. Beierle has died from his self-inflicted injury.

The two deceased victims have been identified as Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21.

Binkley was a student at Florida State University, while Van Vessem was a faculty member at the institution.

“To lose one of our students and one of our faculty members in this tragic and violent way is just devastating to the Florida State University family,” Florida State University President John Thrasher said. “We feel this loss profoundly and we send our deepest sympathies to Maura’s and Nancy’s loved ones while we pray for the recovery of those who were injured,” Thrasher said in a statement.”

Van Vessem was also the chief medical director for Capital Health Plan.

“As CHP’s longtime chief medical director, Nancy has been a guiding, visionary force in our daily work to serve the wellness and health care needs of thousands of families in this community,” a company representative said. “Her dedication, caring, leadership, humanity, and experience made her one of the most respected, inspiring, and accomplished medical professionals in the state and country. Our hearts are filled with sorrow and prayers for her family. We all have been so blessed to have Nancy in our lives,” the company said.”

The conditions of the other five victims are not known at this time.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum paused his campaign for state governor and returned to the city upon hearing the news. He has apparently already visited hospitalized victims and claimed they were in “good spirits.”

“We all feel a sense of added vulnerability,” he said.

No other details, such as a possible motive or the type of gun used in the crime, have been specified as of press time.

