At Least 19 Dead by Severe Storms Across the South

It has been reported that at least 19 people are dead, after severe storms ravaged many towns on a path across the southern United States. According to CBS News, the Sunday night storms killed 11 people in Mississippi alone. The other eight deaths came in Georgia, Arkansas and South Carolina.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves took to Twitter on Sunday night to announce that he’d officially declared a state of emergency. “Tonight, I declared a state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Mississippians in response to the severe tornadoes and storms hitting across the state,” he wrote, alongside a photo of himself signing the order. “This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday. As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together,” he added. Finally, Tate added at the time, “To the people of Mississippi, know that you are not alone. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over. We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property.”

The Easter storms were catastrophic, but Mississippi will not be defeated. We know how to take care of one another, and we will. We know how to be strong and courageous in the face of terrible pain, and we will. We are resilient. Briefing at 2:30 to discuss ongoing emergencies. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 13, 2020

There have been many reports of major damage done by the storms. In one case in Georgia, an entire house was moved into a road, seemingly blocking the entire path. Other photos and video have shown massive damage done to many homes and businesses.

Regarding the development of the storm system, the National Weather Service recently advised, “As morning storms continue to move off the coast, high winds in their wake can be just as dangerous. Much of the Northeast can expect gusts of 60 mph or more through this afternoon. Outdoors, in vehicles or exterior rooms are all places to avoid today.”

Weekend storms and tornadoes killed at least 19 people in the U.S. south, causing “catastrophic” damage, flattening homes and knocking out power for 750,000 people. ▪️ Mississippi: At least 11 killed

▪️ Georgia: At least 6 killed

▪️ Louisiana: 200+ homes destroyed pic.twitter.com/7AmgiLh1mS — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 13, 2020

The NWS later added, “Don’t let your guard down in the Mid-Atlantic today. Additional storms are possible mid-day into the early afternoon which could bring severe winds and isolated tornadoes. Strong wind gusts of 50+mph are likely regardless of storm development. At this time, the other governors do not appear to have commented on the damage done in their respective states.