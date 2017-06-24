10-Year-Old Creates Device to Prevent Infants From Dying in Hot Cars

(Photo: Twitter / @bmaachievement)

School may be out for the summer, but one 10-year-old is working hard at saving lives.

Bishop Curry of McKinney, Texas has invented a device that helps prevent deaths related to hot cars, New York Post reports.

Bishop calls the design Oasis and has already raised over $20,000 with the help of a GoFundMe campaign to help him develop device.

The device, a box with ducts in a honeycomb pattern, contains a sensor and when that sensor gets too hot, the device starts blowing cool air. An attached antenna then alerts local authorities and parents. The device is intended to strap onto a child’s car seat or be placed on backseat headrests of the driver and passenger.

Bishop, who currently has a 3D-model of the design concept and has applied for a patent that should be approved within the year, said that the inspiration for the device came from a tragedy close to home.

“When a baby named Fern died down the street [from a hot car death], I came up with the idea because it was on the news and everything,” he said.

Since 1998, there have been more than 700 who died after being left in a hot car.

