1 Dead, 2 Injured Outside Trump International Beach Resort in Miami

One person is dead and another wounded following a Sunday shooting near the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Rapper NBA YoungBoy was reportedly involved in the shooting, according to TMZ. The outlet said that he and the people he was with were shot at. VLAD TV said that NBA YoungBoy and his bodyguards were apparently involved in the incident, initially believed to have been a drive-by shooting or a road rage incident.

The shooter was first said to have been the person killed, though the details aren’t clear at this stage in the investigation. According to VLAD TV, the person who initiated the altercation was shot in the head by the musician’s bodyguard.

NBA Young Boy was shot at and the girl he was with got hit but he’s okay. The shooter was shot in the head by NBA Young Boy’s bodyguard according to witnesses on the scene in Miami! pic.twitter.com/mZ4mNluqST — Gossipintheciti (@gossipintheciti) May 12, 2019

A conflicting report from Local 10 News suggests that the man killed was simply caught in the crossfire. A friend of the victim said the deceased was a Hertz Rental Car employee. He hasn’t been publicly identified, however.

TMZ confirmed with sources that NBA YoungBoy and his crew were on the scene of the shooting, even obtaining video from the aftermath. Other sources told the outlet the recording artist had been staying at the Trump resort during his time in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Per the outlet’s reporting, it does not appear NBA YoungBoy was shot in the incident. The outlet could not confirm, but reported that sources said his girlfriend, Kay Marie, was injured. TMZ noted that one person was taken from the scene on a stretcher, while NBA YoungBoy appeared to be standing in the aftermath. He was reportedly set to perform at Rolling Loud in Miami on Sunday.

NBA YoungBoy’s social media pages have not been updated with any information about the shooting. He also has yet to reveal whether he’ll go through with his Rolling Loud performance as scheduled.

The shooting reportedly began at about 1:30 p.m., according to Local 10 News. The outlet reported that the gunfire rang out after two groups of rappers got into a disagreement.

Another victim sustained non-life threatening injuries in a separate incident that occurred around the same time, according to the Miami Herald. That shooting occurred on the westbound entrance of the William Lehman Causeway. Aventura police are working with Sunny Isles and Miami-Dade police officers to figure out if the two shootings were in any way connected.