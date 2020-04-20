Florida Beaches Reopen During Coronavirus: All the Photos Coming out Online
Florida Beaches reopened over the weekened, during the current coronavirus pandemic, and many photos of residents flocking to the shores have started coming out online. On, Friday, CNBC reported that Florida Govorner Ron DeSantis had given a news conference in which he announced plans to reopen the beaches. He clarified that this should be done with social distancing guidelines being followed, saying, "Do it in a good way. Do it in a safe way."
Mayor Lenny Curry also issued a statement on beach reopenings, saying that the beaches in Duval County would have restricted hours, and they would only be allowed to be used for things like walking, hiking, running, biking, fishing, swimming, surfing and taking care of pets. He stated that the beaches would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., local time. Curry also revealed that gatherings that include 50 or people are prohibited. "Folks, this could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life, but please respect and follow these limitations," Curry said. "We’ll get back to life as we know it, but we must be patient."
One resident — Chris Imeson, of Ponte Vedra Beach — shared his thoughts on the matter, telling CNBC that he planned to go to the beach. "Honestly I don’t understand why people are so upset," Imeson said. "We have really uncrowded beaches. ... I can’t tell you I’ve ever been within 6 feet of another person other than my little boy." Scroll down to see photos of the reopened beaches that are being shared online.
Crowds flock to reopened Jacksonville beaches as Florida hits record coronavirus cases https://t.co/Jc34Hw0nb8 pic.twitter.com/l1vxgwIojA— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 18, 2020
#Florida beach is crowded within 30 MINUTES of reopening at 5pm, despite state recording 1,413 new #COVID19 cases - its highest one-day increase since the pandemic crisis began #floridabeaches #FloridaMorons #SaturdayMorning #SaturdayThoughts #StayAtHomehttps://t.co/j85ET7wcMe pic.twitter.com/Y9OTppl9Co— Evan Kirstel #StayHome #RemoteWork (@evankirstel) April 18, 2020
THE BEACHES HAVE SINCE BEEN CLOSED, BUT WAS IT TOO LATE?
Clearwater Beach, Florida is PACKED today despite "social distancing" recommendations.
We Americans sure can be a dumb lot...pic.twitter.com/yvn6osBcOp— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) April 20, 2020
via RexChapman02#MondayMotivation
Hawaii has the third-lowest per capita infection rate, ranks top 10 for testing per capita, has 553 cases and nine deaths. Yesterday, Hawaii closed beaches.
Today, Florida set a record 1,413 new coronavirus cases, with 24,753 total cases and 700 deaths. Beaches now open. pic.twitter.com/G98jSSsGY0— Ryan Ozawa (@hawaii) April 18, 2020
Admiral Florida Man awoke to open beaches in north Florida. Allowed to walk, jog, dog walk, bike. People out in numbers largely following rules. Everyone looks slightly zombie-like but in improving spirits. I wore a Navy shirt to raise everyone’s spirits. pic.twitter.com/3GcyyzOhNh— stavridisj (@stavridisj) April 18, 2020
Holy hell.
Today, Florida set a record of new coronavirus cases: 1,413 in the last 24 hours.
Florida’s total cases is now 24,753.
Today, @GovRonDeSantis allowed beaches back open.
This is Jacksonville beach one hour ago: pic.twitter.com/oV5b1GTRy8— Joshua Karp (@JoshuaKarp) April 17, 2020
Was just flying my drone over Jacksonville Beach in Florida when I spotted this group not adhering to social distancing guidelines. If you know who these people are please let me know, enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/RzrleJDbgl— gregg (@Gregggyboy) April 18, 2020
#floridabeaches#Trump, You've been working so hard. You deserve a nice vacation on the Florida Beaches. pic.twitter.com/10Ww425wCy— Valerie Galante PhD (@ValGalante_Love) April 17, 2020
Florida beaches are back open and I am shocked #Travel https://t.co/KrnwXmCGH0— Reda Morjani (@RedaMor_) April 18, 2020
We live in the world so full of mean and selfish ppl!— نسرین (@Nas_k27) April 18, 2020
I am feeling bad for all those Drs, health care workers and nurses who r putting their lives in danger for ppl who gives a Damn
Florida beaches r Open And they found more than 1400 positive cases in 1 day!
#floridabeaches pic.twitter.com/2eSnEAYV5H
The media is so extra. My beach isn't open and this is Florida. Smh. pic.twitter.com/lfNGIZBNG5— Cuseme23 🇬🇾 (@MichelleNarain) April 19, 2020
A few years ago, I saw that there were people who prefer environmentally-less-efficient lightbulbs *because* they are worse for the environment.
What we're seeing on Florida's beaches today is a segment of the U.S. population that is pro-destruction, pro-failure. #FloridaMorons pic.twitter.com/IEBB9RmCuL— JRehling (@JRehling) April 18, 2020
Pass-A-Grille Beach #Florida pic.twitter.com/O1B8CLWYIP— Matt Fritz (@9zimmy9) April 19, 2020