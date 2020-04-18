Stimulus Checks: Answering All Your Biggest Questions

The coronavirus crisis has already affected numerous facets of American society. In response to this pandemic, the White House and Congress agreed to a deal in late March that provided for a $2 trillion stimulus package in an effort to help boost the economy. Since there have been many lingering questions regarding this package, you might be left wondering what this deal entails for you specifically. And if you have any major questions about this stimulus package, you're definitely going to want to read on to find out the answers to all of your biggest concerns.

On March 25, it was announced that those on both sides of the aisle in Congress had come to an agreement regarding the stimulus package. This deal not only provides financial assistance to Americans who have been struggling amidst this pandemic, but to businesses who have been affected, as well. Beginning in mid-April, it appeared as though Americans were finally starting to receive the stimulus checks that were promised in this package. Although, of course, there are still many out there who are eagerly awaiting to receive their own check.

When can you expect those checks to arrive? And how much will they be for? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the stimulus checks.