Walmart Customers Have Thoughts After Company Limits Number of Shoppers Inside Store

Walmart has instituted a new policy to limit the number of people allowed into the store at any given time. Other customers are asked to line up outside the doors and wait their turn to come in. The measure has gotten mixed reactions, both in person and on social media.

Walmart stores around the country have lines out the door this weekend, with people standing six feet apart. On Friday, the giant retail chain announced its plans to limit the customers allowed into all of its stores. Each location can have up to 20 percent of its maximum capacity inside at any given time. All others must wait outside.

"While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people," the company stated in a release.

"We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines," it went on. "We're also seeing states and municipalities set varying policies regarding crowd control – which has created some confusion regarding shopping. To promote health, safety and consistency for our associates and customers in this environment, we’re taking some further steps for our U.S. stores."

The idea of this new policy is to restrict the amount of foot traffic inside the store at any given time. This will allow customers and employees to keep the recommended six feet of space between them, hopefully limiting the spread of COVID-19 — the coronavirus.

The measure was put in place to protect customers as well as employees, yet people from both groups are unhappy with it. Many have complained about the inconvenience, while others say that is the wrong step to be taking at this time. Some even feel that the continued changes around Walmart's policies will only draw more people out to the stores, not coax them to stay home.

Here is what social media is saying about Walmart's new policy of outdoor lines.