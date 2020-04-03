Donald Trump Reveals He Took a Second Coronavirus Test and Social Media Explodes

Social media is speaking out after President Donald Trump revealed he took a second coronavirus test out of "curiosity." Speaking during Thursday's daily briefing, the president announced that he opted to have a second test administered because he wanted to see if the new tests actually yielded fast results and if they were less invasive. Trump again tested negative, White House physician Sean Conley later confirmed.

"I just took it this morning," Trump said at the briefing. "It took me literally a minute to take it. And it took me, I guess it was 14 or 15 minutes — I went to work, I didn't wait for it — but they said it took 14 minutes or something to come up with the conclusion. And it said the president tested negative for Covid-19. So that's the second one."

"I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked and fast it worked," he added. "I've done them both. And the second one is much more pleasant ... I can tell you that."

The announcement didn’t go over well with many as Americans across the country struggle suffering from coronavirus symptoms struggle to get tested themselves. With tests in short supply and testing limited in some areas to those working on the frontlines, those in hospitals, and those showing more severe symptoms, many people flocked to social media to slam what they deemed an unnecessary test.