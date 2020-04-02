Amazon Delivery Driver Caught on Camera Urinating in Driveway Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Footage appearing to show an Amazon delivery driver urinating on a driveway during the coronavirus pandemic surfaced on Thursday. The driver was caught on a Maryland resident's Ring camera, appearing to relieve himself while leaning on his delivery truck. This is the latest incident of shocking behavior from an Amazon driver caught on camera.

The footage, published by TMZ, shows the driver urinating on the homeowner's driveway, lawn and path to the front door last weekend. The driver apparently locked himself out of the vehicle and could not hold ita ny longer. The full footage shows the man dripping off the package before he relieved himself outside. After realizing he locked himself outside, he looked around to see if anyone could see him do his business. The homeowner has not contacted Amazon yet, TMZ reports.

The footage surfaced a few days after TMZ also published video of an Amazon driver spitting on his hands and then wiping them on a customer's package before dropping it off. That incident happened in Hancock Park, a neighborhood of Los Angeles. The customers filmed the scene with their camera, and also noticed a damp spot on the package in a photo Amazon sent to confirm delivery.

Amazon confirmed the man was no longer working for the company and would investigate the incident.

"We are aggressively investigating to understand what may have occurred in this situation," Amazon said in a statement last week. "If it truly was a malicious act by the driver, we will be sure he is held accountable, up through and including law enforcement action."

Amazon has been under increased scrutiny during the coronavirus pandemic, as Americans come to rely on online shopping for products while social distancing. Some employees at a Staten Island warehouse even planned a strike due to a lack of safety measures being taken to protect them.

"We're very low on masks, we don't have the proper gloves, all we want is for the building to be closed and professionally sanitized," Chris Smalls, management assistant in the warehouse and lead organizer of the strike, said on The Today Show Monday. "I'm afraid to go to work."

"These accusations are simply unfounded," Amazon said in response. "We have taken extreme measures to keep people safe, tripling down on deep cleaning, procuring safety supplies that are available and changing processes to ensure those in our buildings are keeping safe distances."

Smalls was later fired. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered the city's human rights commission to investigate the firing, reports NBC News.

Amazon also confirmed an employee at an Indianapolis fulfillment center tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering," Amazon said. "We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."

Photo credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images