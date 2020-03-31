Dr. Deborah Birx's Scarf Is Getting Strong Reactions From Coronavirus Press Conference Viewers

During Tuesday's coronavirus press briefing, many viewers were fixated on Dr. Deborah Birx's latest distinctive scarf. The garment got even more attention when President Donald Trump suggested that people could use "a scarf" in place of a surgical mask, with supplies still low. Viewers wondered if the president had his eye on Birx's fashion statement as well.

The president spoke to reporters and to the nation live on Tuesday afternoon about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Among other things, he addressed the shortage of gloves, masks and other protective equipment needed by hospital staff right now. He suggested that a scarf could be used in place of a surgical mask if non were available, adding: "there's certainly no harm."

(Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Viewers did not fail to notice that Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force was standing just six feet away from the president in an extravagant red and gold scarf. Birx has become noted for her scarves in recent weeks as viewers have seen a lot of her in the coronavirus press briefings.

Many were outraged at the president's suggestion that a scarf was an adequate replacement for much-needed protective equipment. They saw this as an insult to the doctors and nurses putting their lives on the line to save people from this global pandemic. They also imagined that the idea must have occurred to him after seeing Birx nearby on the stage.

