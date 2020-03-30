Why Hobby Lobby's Coronavirus Closures Have People Applauding Texas Roadhouse

As concerns around coronavirus continue to be an issue, a number of businesses have been forced to close down to help slow the spread. But what happens to the employees of these businesses has varied greatly, and two high-profile businesses opposing approaches to the dilemma has many people sounding off on social media.

Last Wednesday, craft store Hobby Lobby had reversed course on closing its stores. After owner David Green initially sent out an email to employees informing them that his wife, Barbara, had received a "vision from god" and would remain open, they decided to close. They proceeded to start laying off staff across the country, amounting to hundreds, or possibly thousands of unemployed workers. Including 32 in the company's art and creative department.

On Thursday, restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse announced that co-founder and CEO W. Kent Taylor would be foregoing his annual salary, as well as any incentive bonuses, to help his employees who are affected by coronavirus. "Kent Taylor has always said that Texas Roadhouse is a People-company that just happens to serve great steaks. His donation of his salary and bonus to help employees is the embodiment of that saying," a company spokesperson said, adding that they "are blessed to have his leadership."

Given the stark differences between the two scenarios, more than a few people took to Twitter to weigh in with their thoughts.