Hobby Lobby Insists Stores Are 'Essential,' But Social Media Thinks Otherwise

As non-essential businesses are being asked to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hobby Lobby is insisting that its stores are essential, but social media thinks otherwise. According to Business Insider, craft stores are not listed on a universally accepted list of business that have been deemed "essential."

The outlet spoke with craft store employees, one of whom stated, "We are nonessential and yet we are still open." Business Insider also reported that Hobby Lobby executives instructed managers to "make every effort to continue working the employees." Following the claims that Hobby Lobby — and other craft stores — seem themselves as "essential," many having taken to Twitter to argue the point. One user stated that "NOTHING that Hobby Lobby carries is essential and can't be purchased elsewhere, so there is no reason to EVER do business" at the store.

Notably, Hobby Lobby is now closing down some stores, letting go of employees, and altering pay for remaining employees.

