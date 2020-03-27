Hot Pockets Are Apparently Turning Into a Go-To Coronavirus Quarantine Snack Amid Grocery Shortages

As coronavirus continues to disrupt the day-to-day lives of more and more people around the globe, people have adjusted in their own ways. And, with so many people in some form of social isolation, be it recommended or outright ordered, it's led to shortages in supplies both on store shelves and online. This has prompted a few people to look toward a reliable staple of the college diet: Hot Pockets.

The savory, microwave-ready turnovers were first introduced in 1980 as Tastywich, which were changed to Hot Pockets three years later. They were a $2 billion industry by the time Nestle bought the company in 2002, and though sales have slipped in the years since, they've become a popular item once again. With more people self-quarantining, people have to rely on what's in their kitchens for food. Not to mention that panic buying has caused a number of shortages of normal, everyday items, from toilet paper to eggs, it seems that Hot Pockets are still a reliable item to find on grocery store shelves.

Even though not everyone's necessarily happy about their new dietary choices, people took to Twitter to document them nonetheless.