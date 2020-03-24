Ivanka Trump's Tweet About 'Hungry Hungry Hippos' Viral Video Is Catching Some Flak

Ivanka Trump recently tweeted out a "Hungry Hungry Hippos" viral video, but the daughter of President Trump is suddenly catching some flak over it. In the clip originally shared by ABC News, a group of seniors in a retirement home are seen playing a version of the game where they are wheeled toward a pile of colorful plastic balls while holding poles with baskets attached. As in the smaller-scale version of the game, the goal os for the seniors to grab as many balls as they can while being wheeled back and forth.

After posting the clip, Trump started getting responses from other users, with one writing, "The very people your father wants to sacrifice for the economy." This comment appears to be in reference to Donald Trump's approach to handling the current coronavirus pandemic, which is most detrimental to the elderly. "Every single one of these people could die because of your father's actions. He went golfing and called it a hoax when he was told it about it," someone else added.

“Ah, but I was so much older then...I'm younger than that now” An epic game of Hungry Hungry Hippos, courtesy of a nursing home in Wales! #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/DpP4HLhWZA — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 24, 2020

