Coronavirus National Emergency: Donald Trump's 'Opening Up' America Comments Sparked Fierce Debate Online

A recent comment from President Donald Trump has people talking on social media. On Monday, Trump said that he's hoping he'll be able to reassess the current instructions, which suggests people should stay home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Our country was not built to be shut down," @POTUS #Trump says. "America will soon be open for business. We're not going to let the cure be worse than the disease."

Castigates Congress for "partisan games".

"We are going to save American workers..& our great American companies." https://t.co/kWXPUKUCY0 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 23, 2020

"Our country was not built to be shut down. America will soon be open for business," the president said. "We're not going to let the cure be worse than the disease. We are going to save American workers and our great American companies." He went on to say that at "the end of the 15-day period, we'll make a decision as to which way we want to go."

"And essentially, we're referring to the timing of the opening, essentially, the opening of our country. Because we have it pretty well shut-down in order to get rid of this invisible enemy," he added, referring to coronavirus itself.

Given the uncertainties about coronavirus itself, not to mention the amount of criticism the Trump administration has been getting as a result of its handling of the global pandemic, there were a number of people on social media who logged on to let their thoughts on the matter be known.