Meals on Wheels Programs Across the US in Trouble Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Meals on Wheels programs have been struggling to keep running during the coronavirus pandemic. The programs deliver meals to seniors, and rely mostly on volunteers. Many of these programs need younger people to help out since people 60 and over are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. There are now more than 266,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, including more than 16,600 in the U.S. alone. There have been 216 reported deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Washington state has seen the most deaths with 74, while 39 people died in New York. On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered a more complete shutdown of non-essential services in the state as the number of cases climbed past 7,000. On Friday, Cuomo called this the "ultimate step" to slow the spread and asked invididual New Yorkers to "remain indoors." New York has almost 46 percent of all confirmed U.S. cases, Cuomo noted, reports Newsday. He warned, "This could be going on for months." On the other side of the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom put in similar restrictions which could last "until further notice." Dine-in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, convention centers and gyms and fitness centers have all been closed, while public gatherings have been canceled. Only essential businesses like grocery stores, food banks, pharmacies, banks and gas stations will remain open, as will essential state and local government offices. Here is a look at some of the issues Meals on Wheels programs face across the country.

Meals on Wheels focuses on home-bound senior citizens and launched in Philadelphia in 1954. The programs serve 2.4 million clients each year with the help of 2 million volunteers. Many of the drivers also conduct wellness checks. Many of their drivers are over 60 as well. "Our volunteer drivers tend to be older themselves," which makes them higher at risk for contracting the coronavirus, Melissa Buckminster, the agency's director of marketing, told the Inquirer. "They have a warranted anxiety. But we are completely dependent on them for delivery."

After Newsom asked senior citizens with chronic conditions to isolate themselves last weekend, Meals on Wheels asked all drivers over 65 to stay home. "To ensure we can get meals to almost 2000 recipients, our office and administrative staff are driving routes," CEO Darrick Lam said in a statement, reports KCRA. "The safety of recipients and staff is a primary concern so our drivers are taking a 'no contact' delivery approach: knock, leave the meals near the front door, then step back 6 to 10 feet as they wait for seniors to collect their meals."

In Lawrence, Kansas, the Lawrence Meals on Wheels program suspended its service for those with specialized diets, beginning on April 2. This is a separate organization from Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas, which is still delivering meals to other seniors, including Lawrence seniors. "This is something we have never done and truly wish we didn't have to now," executive director Kim Culliss said in a news release. "Out of an abundance of caution, care and concern for the safety of our clients, volunteers and staff we believe it is better to be proactive rather than reactive." Culliss said they will keep making wellness check phone calls, but due to social distancing, it would be difficult to deliver the meals.

New York Joe Tornello, CEO of Meals on Wheels Staten Island, told Fox News they already deliver two meals to over 1,200 people in Staten Island, New York a day. During the coronavirus outbreak though, the referrals have jumped, putting increasing pressure on their staff to get food out. "Since Monday, over the last few days, we've received 50 referrals, people calling to say that due to the situation, they're asking for home-delivered meals," Tornello explained. "It's put a challenge on all of our systems here to maintain our food preparation and food production capacity, not only for our existing population, but to be prepared to increase that." Unfortunately, costs keep going up. That includes the cost of keeping food safe and uncontaminated as more volunteers come in. "We don't have [the work at home] option," Tornello said. "Our kitchen staff come in at 5 in the morning, they have to be here to start cooking the food. Our drivers need to be in here by 8 so they can start loading their trucks, preparing their trucks for food. Volunteers come in after that."

The Meals on Wheels program in the St. Louis area has been forced to deliver meals only once a week. Seniors in St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Franklin County and Jefferson County will receive their meals on Fridays instead of every weekday, Teri Fletcher, an administrator at the St. Peters Senior Center, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The move is to help reduce seniors' exposure to coronavirus. "We certainly plan on resuming their access to hot meals as soon as this whole thing is over with," Fletcher said. "People understand why we're taking these precautionary measures and they're very supportive of it."