Airports Empty as Travel Bans and Fears Grow, Photos Show

The spread of coronavirus has dramatically altered a number of aspects to day-to-day life. The food service industry has tried to make do by offering meals via delivery or takeout as many areas are in various states of lockdown. Supermarkets and other big-box stores have altered hours to allow more time for cleaning and restocking, as well as windows of time for seniors to shop. Even online retailers, like Amazon, have halted shipment of items deemed non-essential from its warehouses.

Now, as people everywhere are engaged in the practices of both self-quarantining as well as social distancing, people are traveling less. A lot less. Not only are more and more employees getting the option to telecommute as a way to help slow the spread of the virus, they're also traveling by air in surprisingly low numbers. Whether it's out of concerns of catching (or spreading) coronavirus or mandated by travel bans, the airports are sitting empty.

It's quite the sight to see, as a number of Twitter users have been posting their own personal experiences walking through the usually bustling hallways of these international travel hubs. Here are just a few of these photos.