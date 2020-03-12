Disneyland Closing Amid Coronavirus Concerns Leaves Disney Fans With Questions

Disneyland has become the latest major facility to temporarily close down in the wake of growing coronavirus fears, and people definitely have thoughts on the matter. The California theme park announced on Thursday that it was closing throughout the end of March. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park with both shut down on Saturday, though the Hotel of Disneyland Resort will give guests until Monday to make the proper travel arrangements.

So far, four people in the state have died from the virus while 198 people have tested positive, according to the CDC. Given these developments, a spokesperson for the Disneyland released the following statement addressing its closure.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month."

Despite the reason for the decision, people took to social media to weigh in on the upcoming lack of Mickey Mouse photo-ops in the coming weeks.