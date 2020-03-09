Evelyn Mae Boswell: Body of Missing Tennessee Toddler Possibly Found

Tennessee authorities believe they have found the body of toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell, who has been missing since December. The 15-month-old was not reported missing until February, and investigators believe they have found her at last. According to a press release by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, she was discovered at a property owned by a family member.

Investigators found the remains of a human child on Friday in Blountville, Tennessee. The property reportedly belongs to a family member of Megan "Maggie" Boswell, the 18-year-old mother of Evelyn. Local station WJHL reported that it was Maggie's father's property.

Authorities from the TBI issued a statement saying that this was a "heartbreaking update" on a shocking case.

We have a heartbreaking update in the search for #EvelynBoswell. This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing. Thank you for your support during this difficult process. pic.twitter.com/KxwpePiydT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 7, 2020

"An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing," read a tweet from the Bureau. "Thank you for your support during this difficult process."

Last month, Maggie Boswell was arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office on one count of false reporting when police learned from her father that Evelyn had been missing for all that time. She is still being held on a $150,000 bail, and has not yet entered a plea.

Police began their search for Evelyn at a pond in North Carolina. No one else had seen the child since December, and police said that Maggie was giving them "conflicting and inaccurate" information.

For her part, Maggie repeatedly told WJHL reporters that she believed her mother, Angela Boswell had kidnapped and murdered her daughter. She advised them to search a campground in Virginia. Angela has also been arrested on charges of possession of stolen property.

The Bureau posted its full press release on social media, laying out the case in detail for those who have been following it in the news. It stated that Friday's discovery was not conclusive, but explained how experts reached the suspicions they had.

"This evening, as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Evelyn Mae Boswell, and acting on new information developed in the case, TBI Agents and Detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville," the TBI said. "During the search, investigators discovered human remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old girl."

Maggie appeared in court on Monday after authorities discovered the remains. Her case is now reportedly expected to go to a grand jury next month.