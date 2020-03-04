Starbucks Just Added Some Game-Changing Drinks to Its Spring Menu

Starbucks is freshening up its menu for spring! Just in time for warmer weather, the beloved coffee chain has announced that it will be adding three new drinks to its menu – Iced Golden Ginger Drink, Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam. The new beverages officially made their way to locations on Monday.

Following the successful debut of a slew of new non-dairy drinks earlier this year, the Iced Golden Ginger Drink and the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink are made with coconut milk and are inspired by the sunny southern California landscape, according to Kris Murray, product specialist for the Starbucks Beverage Research & Development team.

"We were inspired by Venice Beach and the California sun, reminiscent of a L.A. kind of vibe," Murray said, explaining that the drinks feature a tropical twist of flavors.

The Iced Golden Ginger Drink, with "vibrant color and sunny flavors" that "make you think of springtime," features flavors of ginger, pineapple, and turmeric that are shaken with coconut milk and ice.

Meanwhile, the Iced Pineapple Match Drink is made with premium matcha green tea with flavors of pineapple and ginger, shaken with coconut milk and ice.

"Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink is the perfect blend of pineapple and matcha with a hint of coconut," Murray said. "At first sip, you get some of that pineapple flavor complimented by the coconut milk, with matcha and ginger flavors really shining through at the end."

(Photo: Starbucks)

Third on the menu is the Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam, which features the smooth flavors of nitro cold brew and is topped with a salted honey cold foam and a stripe of sweet and salty toasted honey. The beverage joins the Iced Caramel Cloud Macchiato and Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato as the featured seasonal cold coffee drinks.

"This beverage really showcases our coffee with just a touch of sweetness from the salted honey foam," Matthew Thornton, product developer for the Beverage R&D team, said.

The three drinks debuted Monday alongside several new additions to the food menu, including the Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap – double-smoked bacon, sausage, cage-free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and sous vide potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla – and the Southwest Veggie Wrap – cage-free scrambled eggs, black beans, sous vide potatoes, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and jalapeño cream cheese wrapped in a salsa tortilla.