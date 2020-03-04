Ryan Newman's Estranged Wife Krissie Sends Prayers to Nashville After Devastating Tornado

Nashville has received an outpouring of signs of support as the city recovers from a devastating tornado that ripped through the city’s downtown section. On Tuesday morning in the early hours, a cell touched down and wrecked havoc on the Music City, leaving a reported 22 dead as of Tuesday evening. With the devastation growing, President Donald Trump announced that he would be visiting the area on Friday to get a first-hand look at the damage.

Many country stars and fellow celebrities have expressed their thoughts and prayers to the region and its victims on social media. Among those is Ryan Newman’s estranged wife, Krissie Newman.

She wrote on Twitter around 8 a.m., “Prayers for Nashville.” She accompanied the tweet with the praying hands emoji.

Prayers for Nashville 🙏🏻 — Krissie Newman (@NewmanKrissie) March 3, 2020

Newman was one of many notable figures to take to their Twitter to share their support.

Country superstar Tim McGraw shared an image of the “I Believe in Nashville” wall with a thoughtful post.

“The iconic “I Believe In Nashville” murals started popping up after the big flood ten years ago,” he began. “It’s stood as a symbol of resilience and togetherness. We are heartbroken for our community after last nights tragic tornado, but know that together we will rise up and rebuild again!”

Along with McGraw, others like Blake Shelton put out words of encouragement to the city. Shelton wrote “stay strong” in his tweet, reminding everyone affected that he is thinking about them.

Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley had quite the different post on his social media accounts.

The “Burning Man” singer was actually in the sky as the storm was forming. He was in the cockpit flying a plane when he shot a video of the storm from above.

He shared that he was able to land the plane safely and was able to evacuate before the cell ended up touching down.

“We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night,” he began. “Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does.”

Carrie Underwood, appearing on TODAY, gave an update to everyone that her family actually needed to seek shelter as the tornado was approaching, but that her husband and two boys are all safe.