Nashville Tornado: Daylight Brings Images of Extensive Damage Throughout Nashville Area From Fatal Overnight Storms

Photos are beginning to emerge of Nashville, Tennessee, after Tuesday morning's tornado. The storm hit Middle Tennessee just after midnight local time, leaving a trail of devastation through the Metro Nashville area. Several homes and businesses were destroyed.

So far, there have been 19 casualties associated with the tornado, according to WKRN reporter Josh Breslow. Police said that four of the fatalities were in Putnam County, three were in Wilson County, one was in Benson County and two were in Davidson County, in the East Nashville area. The other deaths were not identified.

First responders are still trying to answer to those in need, and to tally the damage from the storm. The Mount Juliet Police Department's Cpt. Tyler Chandler issued one public statement on the wreckage, published by The Tennessean.

#UPDATE: Authorities now say *10* people have died in Middle Tennessee as a result of overnight storms. 4 in Putnam County, 3 in Wilson County, 2 in East Nashville, 1 in Benton County. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/GLS5ElqYt5 — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) March 3, 2020

"There are multiple homes damaged and multiple people injured," he said. "Our officers are in the early stages of this response and we continue to assess what is happening ... there are multiple homes damaged, multiple people injured, multiple people still trapped. We need your help."

"There are gas lines that are leaking, power lines that are on the ground, and multiple emergency responders are responding to those who are injured and trying to get them the help that they need," Chandler continued. "We appreciate your concern, your prayers. Continue to pray for our first responders and those that are injured and we will continue to keep you updated."

Meanwhile, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued his one statement on Twitter, saying that "the State of Tennessee has activated a strong coordinated response effort to last night's" storms.

"In the hours ahead, we will continue deploying search and rescue teams, opening shelters across the state, and sending emergency personnel to our communities hit hardest," the statement continued. "We encourage all Tennesseans to join us in praying for the families across our state that are facing tragedy today. Thank you to our first responders for working around the clock to keep us safe on this difficult day."

Here is a look at the damage done by Tuesday night's tornado.