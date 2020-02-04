Michael J. Fox Trends Over Resurfaced Rush Limbaugh Video, But Fans Were Afraid He Died

Twitter can be quick to give its users a fright when the Trends page generates the hottest topics on the platform. Amidst the glitz and the glam that came with the Super Bowl and its trends that ranged from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to Kansas City police department, Monday saw a random name pop up that brought quite the scare to users.

Michael J. Fox found himself trending, which caught the surprise of many who, prior to clicking the link, began to think the worst had happened to the Back to the Future star.

DAMMIT, @TWITTER. Can we get a "is not dead" subhed under trending? Honestly. I saw Michael J. Fox trending and said "Oh shit." pic.twitter.com/hQuxZfM389 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) February 4, 2020

It turns out that Fox only was back in the news as a result of an old video of Rush Limbaugh, who shocked everyone with his cancer announcement on Monday, mocking Fox resurfaced. In the clip, the radio host calls a bluff on Fox and his Parkinson's disease, saying "He's either off his medication or acting. He is an actor after all."

During the clip that occurred in 2006, Limbaugh goes on to call out Fox for "exaggerating" his symptoms.

With the clip making its way back in front of viewers eyes on Monday, that brought along with it Fox's name in the Trends section. This scared quite a few followers who thought he was trending for another reason.

Me making sure Michael J. Fox is okay after he trended on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/PRJbLmKHrG — 🌟Emerald🌟 (@WindAssistant) February 3, 2020

"I saw Michael J Fox trending and almost had a heart attack," one user wrote.

"My stomach almost dropped seeing Michael J. Fox trending on Twitter," another tweet stated. "DON'T DO THIS TO ME, TWITTER!!!"

Saw Michael J. Fox trending, and got scared.... pic.twitter.com/zKGdpZMXUL — Jared & Sarah Soden (@JAREDandSARAH) February 3, 2020

Fox rose to fame after starring as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy which debuted in 1985 and wrapped up in 1999 when Back to the Future Part III premiered. On the television side of things, he found fame with Family Ties and Spin City. In his career, the Canadian has taken home four Golden Globes, five Primetime Emmy Awards and even a Grammy.

In 2002, Fox was honored after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.