Joe Biden's Bizarre Moment Where He Snaps at 'Today's Savannah Guthrie Hits Social Media

Today's Savannah Guthrie and former Vice President Joe Biden are going viral on social media at the moment following the host's interview with Biden. While the two were discussing Biden's son Hunter Biden and his dealings with the Ukraine, Guthrie asked a firm question about Biden's thoughts on the "irony" of President Trump wanting to look into Hunter's involvement with the Ukraine, and Biden was quick to snap at Guthrie accusing her of not knowing what she was talking about.

"Has it occurred to you that there is a certain irony here, that here the President is accused of and has acknowledged wanting to get information about your son Hunter and his dealings with the Ukraine in this process of impeachment has ensured that everyone knows about Hunter's dealings with Ukraine," Guthrie stated.

Biden immediately chimed in with, "That's a good thing that no one's found anything wrong with his dealings with Ukraine except they say it sets a bad image."

Guthrie then retaliated with, "Well do you agree that it sets a bad image?"

Biden then agreed also saying that his son did as well. That's when the Today host asked, "Do you think it was wrong for him to take that position knowing that it was really because that company wanted access to you?"

That's when it became obvious Biden wasn't happy with her thoughts saying, "Well that's not true you're saying things you do not know what you're talking about. No one said that. Who said that?"

As she tried to continue her question, he cut her off once again before she asked again but in different dialogue and fans definitely have their thoughts on the matter.

Joe Biden getting a little too aggressive with Savannah Guthrie #elections2020 #politics pic.twitter.com/SBB3pKHls5 — CaseStudyQB (@CaseStudyQB) February 3, 2020

One person wrote, "'They'. Who are 'they'. He certainly did his part to shut down the investigation. Not one journalist has the fortitude to ask him about the bragging of stopping the prosecuter."

There is so much here its systemic pic.twitter.com/fY8FZtQ9GG — Mark (@pompanomark) February 3, 2020

Someone else said, "Don't be so sure Joe! I have a feeling people are looking into it as you speak!! Just a little to Shady and Suspicious," while another echoed, "He's such a bully and the mainstream never calls him out."

Meanwhile, these same TV shows don’t say anything about the “appearance” of Ivanka (receiving Trademarks from China), Jared (funding for 666 Fifth Ave) & Eric Jr (the golf courses). When are they going to ask Trump? — Dr Robin (@Robinindfw) February 3, 2020

Someone else felt that Guthrie was forcing her own opinions in on the interview and one person joked about the network bringing in a body language expert to help determine who's telling the truth out of the two.

So is @MSNBC going to have a body language specialist on now to explain what @JoeBiden actually means like what they did to @SenSanders ? 😒 — Angela Reinholz (@NolastnameAngel) February 3, 2020

One thing is for sure though, there are mixed reactions across the board. Some are in favor of how the interview went down, while others aren't and are coming to Biden's defense.

Photo credit: Joshua Lott/Getty.