Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Audio Captured on Nest Camera Provided for Investigation

As the investigation continues into what exactly happened that led to the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other victims, a woman whose home was near the helicopter crash site has now come forward with video footage showing the audio of the crash.

Officials are continuing their investigation and have asked those who live in the Calabasas, California, area to send any pictures or video they may have that could help investigators. One woman's Nest camera did not actually catch the crash on video, but in the background, the eerie crash-landing can be heard.

The video, published by the New York Post, shows the neighborhood, specifically the residents' two cars in the driveway, where some of the street and other homes can be seen. In the background, the helicopter can be heard swarming just above the house before the crash becomes loud and clear.

Click here to see video.

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter and John Altobelli, Keri Altibelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan, were all on their way to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball game. All nine members were flying in foggy conditions considered to be dangerous enough that the LAPD grounded all of their aircrafts.

Other pilots who have come forward have questioned the odd circumstances, throwing out different theories that perhaps Zobayan, the pilot, misjudged the area. Others wonder why the pilot was flying so fast when choppers are designed to go slow for situations like questionable weather. As investigators continue to piece the puzzle together, the world will continue to mourn the loss of Bryant and eight others.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the 41-year-old NBA star, has not commented on the tragic news but those close to her have come forward to reveal to fans how she's holding up, saying she "feels numb to everything" right now and is just trying to be strong for her other three daughters.

"Vanessa is completely shocked and heartbroken but is trying to stay as strong as she can in front of her children," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Vanessa married Kobe when she was 18 and never expected to live her life without him, and that is going to take time."

"She has been surrounded by her family and friends but she feels almost numb to everything," the insider continued. "She is thankful for the outpouring of love her and her family has received and will respond when she's ready. Right now she's taking time to be with her girls."

Photo credit: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty.