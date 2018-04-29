Kourtney Kardashian Shows off Her Abs With Bright Red Bra

Kourteny Kardashian is in the middle of a streak of steamy Instagram snaps, and her latest photo keeps up the trend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member took to Instagram to show off her ripped physique and a stylish Christian Dior bra, paired with a white Calvin Klein bottoms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While her figure was front-and-center, the point of her post was to flaunt her makeup, which was done using her latest cosmetics set, a collaboration with half-sister Kylie Jenner.

“KOURT X KYLIE collab is now restocked!” Kardashian wrote in the photo caption. “Currently wearing MA$E on eyes from GREEN Palette mixed with PINK palette and FRENCH KISS on [lips].”

The photo has already received 1.3 million likes since it was uploaded.

This was not the only time Kardashian promoted the line on Friday. She also revealed a behind-the-scenes photo from the promotional shoot for KOURT X KYLIE.

In this newly released shot, the E! personalities are shown draped in white dress shirts as they pose in a bathroom mirror. Jenner takes the shot with her iPhone as Kardashian looks on.

In the caption, Kardashian expressed her gratitude for the pair’s fans that quickly bought up the cosmetics sets.

“Thank you for all of the love and support on our KOURT X KYLIE collab!” Kardashian wrote, adding a promise that their would be a restock of the products Friday afternoon.

Kardashian has been all about spending quality time with her sisters as of late, even when she is not trying to sell a new product.

She also went on a tropical vacation with sister Kim Kardashian earlier in April, but and the pair shared numerous photos from the outing.

However, the pair were bombarded with photo accusations over several shots posted to Kim’s account.

As a result, Kim ended up taking the photos down, but has reposted one with an explanation for the deletion. She attributed her decision to delete the shots to the bad “vibe” the posts created.

“I deleted some vacation pics because I didn’t like the vibe on my page, but I re-filtered them and reposting some!” Kardashian wrote. “I’m crazy about the vibe on my IG page.”

She then added the hashtag for “Positive Vibes Only.”