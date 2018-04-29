Kourtney Kardashian and Sister Kylie Jenner Sizzle in Steamy Snapshot

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner recently reunited for a cosmetics collaboration and some stylish snapshots.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to reveal a behind-the-scenes photo from the promotional shoot, which was done for a makeup collection called KOURT X KYLIE.

In this newly released shot, the half-sisters are shown draped in white dress shirts as they pose in a bathroom mirror. Jenner takes the shot with her iPhone as Kardashian looks on.

In the caption, Kardashian expressed her gratitude for the pair’s fans that quickly bought up the cosmetics sets.

“Thank you for all of the love and support on our KOURT X KYLIE collab!” Kardashian wrote, adding a promise that their would be a restock of the products Friday afternoon.

Kardashian has been all about spending quality time with her sisters as of late, even when she is not trying to sell a new product.

She also went on a tropical vacation with sister Kim earlier in April, with the pair sharing numerous photos from the outing. However, they were bombarded with photo accusations over several shots posted to Kim’s account.

As a result, Kim ended up taking the photos down, but has reposted one with an explanation for the deletion. She attributed her decision to delete the shots to the bad “vibe” the posts created.

“I deleted some vacation pics because I didn’t like the vibe on my page, but I re-filtered them and reposting some!” Kardashian wrote. “I’m crazy about the vibe on my IG page.”

She then added the hashtag for “Positive Vibes Only.”

Another wave of backlash hit when the sisters each posted the same photo, which showed the two sisters in green swimwear while lying on a tan day bed on a beach.

Kourtney captioned the photo: “You got green on your mind, i can see it in your eyes,” a lyric from “Devil in a New Dress,” a 2010 song by Kardashian’s husband Kanye West. Kardashian reposted the same photo with the caption: ‘Okuuuuurrrr.”

The repetition was not an issue, but the timing of the shot was. At the the time of the post, reports had come out about Tristan Thompson cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian. Commenters were angry that the sisters were more worried about sharing swimsuit shots that helping their sibling.

Other users shamed the Kardashian sisters for not flying home immediately after news of the cheating scandal emerged.

“We love you Kim but NOT today! We are [Team Khloe] until further notice,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter added, “F—ing losers. You and Kim still posting your bikini pics while ur sister is going through hell while just getting played in front of the whole world. [Shaking my head] we see your priorities.”

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton also i popped into the comments to ask how Khloé was doing, writing: “Speaking of ride or die. Is Khloe OK today?”