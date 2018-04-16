Kim Kardashian Catches Waves in New Orange Bikini Photo

Kim Kardashian is keeping her recent streak of bikini snaps going with a shot of herself paddleboarding.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality shared the below photo on Friday night of herself rocking an orange bikini. She is also wearing a trendy pair of designer sunglasses.

As she models the swimwear, she is on her knees paddling near the shore using a paddle that matches her outfit.

She kept the orange theme going with the photo’s caption, which was simply an orange heart emoji. The photo has already received more than 2 million likes.

The mother-of-three is on a hot-streak when it comes to bikini photos. She has filled up her Instagram profile with vacation snapshots with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

However, Kardashian received a load of Photoshopping accusations on several of those photos. She ended up taking the photos down, but has reposted one with an explanation for the deletion.

She strikes her reaction up to the bad “vibe” the posts created.

“I deleted some vacation pics because I didn’t like the vibe on my page, but I re-filtered them and reposting some!” Kardashian wrote. “I’m crazy about the vibe on my IG page.”

She then added the hashtag for “Positive Vibes Only.”

One the most glaring reasons for the repost was the below bikini shot from earlier in the week. The Kimoji entrepreneur is shown in a hot pink bikini in front of a picturesque view in the picture, which was captioned “morning.”

However, fans were more interested in the strange white streak that appears on Kardashian’s wrist.

Many bashed the error in the photo, which was believed to have been caused by editing it in Photoshop.

“What’s wrong with your hand?” one person wrote.

Another commenter asked, “Was this edited with MS Paint?”

Page Six speculated that the mark was made with a “liquify” tool in an editing software. They noted that her wrist was bent awkwardly in the photo, which could explain what Kardashian or an assistant was trying to alter it.

Another wave of backlash hit when Kardashian and her sister Kourtney posted the same photo, which showed the two sisters in green swimwear while lying on a tan day bed on a beach.

Kourtney captioned the photo: “You got green on your mind, I can see it in your eyes,” a lyric from “Devil in a New Dress,” a 2010 song by Kardashian’s husband Kanye West. Kardashian reposted the same photo with the caption: ‘Okuuuuurrrr.”

The repetition was not an issue, but the timing of the shot was. At the the time of the post, reports had come out about Tristan Thompson cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian. Commenters were angry that the sisters were more worried about sharing swimsuit shots that helping their sibling.

Other users shamed the Kardashian sisters for not flying home immediately after news of the cheating scandal emerged.

“We love you Kim but NOT today! We are [Team Khloe] until further notice,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter added, “F—ing losers. You and Kim still posting your bikini pics while ur sister is going through hell while just getting played in front of the whole world. [Shaking my head] we see your priorities.”

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton also popped into the comments to ask how Khloé was doing, writing: “Speaking of ride or die. Is Khloe OK today?”