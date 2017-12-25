Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates Christmas With a Bikini Snap

Hailee Steinfeld celebrated Christmas a lot different that most people did this year.
As opposed to bundling up to make a holiday expedition to visit family and friends, the Pitch Perfect actress stripped down to a bikini for a steamy holiday shot.
Steinfeld, who is also a pop singer, is shown wearing a hot pink bikini and a pair of Privé Revaux designer sunglasses.
“Merry Christmas Eve My Loves!” Steinfeld captioned the post, adding a flower, fish, palm tree and tropical drink emoji.
Steinfeld has easily kick back and enjoy some tropical rays after her successful 2017.
She reprised her role as Emily Junk in Pitch Perfect 3 and released two songs that made some waves in the music world, “Most Girls” and “Let Me Go.”