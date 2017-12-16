Christina Aguilera Risks Wardrobe Malfunction in Revealing Country Get-Up

Christina Aguilera typically doesn’t dress as risqué as she used to, but her latest outfit had to potential to get NSFW in a hurry.

The “Beautiful” singer took to Instagram to show off her unique Friday night look, which she was wearing for a Western-themed holiday party.

The black Western suit, which was designed by Nudie’s Rodeo Tailors, featured marijuana and flower designs paired with a black cowboy hat.

However, it really wasn’t what Aguilera was wearing that caused the risk; it was what she wasn’t wearing.

The Voice alum went shirtless under the suit jacket with only a red lace pastie on her left breast to ensure she didn’t show too much skin.

Aguilera played down the constant near wardrobe malfunction by simply captioning the photo, “So much holiday fun last night.”

See the bold look below.