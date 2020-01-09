Christina Aguilera’s X-Shaped Pasties Revealed During NYE Show

Christina Aguilera’s took the stage for a big New Year’s Eve show to ring in the big night, and it’s now been revealed she donned a pair of X-shaped pasties during the performance. In photos shared by the Daily Mail, the former Voice coach can been seen belting out tunes and dancing her heart out in a gorgeous white outfit while stunning fans in Las Vegas. Underneath, however, it’s noticeable she has black tape in the shape of an X covering her more sensitive areas. In addition to her eye-catching outfit, Aguilera also rocked a pair of sparkling silver boots.

The iconic pop music diva’s NYE show was part of her current Las Vegas residency at The Xperience, which debuted earlier this year at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood.

Speaking to Billboard about the residency, she previously shared that she took it on due to it allowing her more time to parent her 11-year-old son, Max and 4-year-old daughter, Summer. Though, she added how she often wonders how her role in their life is perceived.

“I wonder how they view me, because they’re growing up so differently than I did. I get nervous about them seeing too much of the work stuff because I want them to have their own childhood. When I’m home, it’s sweatpants on, makeup off, and just real time.” Aguilera told the outlet.

“Being in the business since I was 7, and being pushed and pulled and prodded and so many opinions getting thrown at you, you have to have a protective shell on a certain level or else you’re going to let people take and take until you have nothing left to give,” she added. “That’s why it’s important for me to provide that safe space for my kids and allow them the freedom to be inspired by creativity, not superficiality.”

She also commented on how they get involved with her shows. “[Summer] was insisting on wearing a dress to all of the shows, the same exact dress. Even though it didn’t even get washed. I was like, ‘OK, I’ll let it go with your Peppa Pig pants and your bow,’”Aguilera said with a laugh. “But then she was at the pool today, she wanted to wear her Spiderman boy trunks. You know? And I’m just like, OK, ‘You be you.’”