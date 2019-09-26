Ivanka Trump Has Wardrobe Malfunction at UN General Assembly, Photo Reveals

It’s been a controversial week for the Trump family. An official impeachment inquiry into the president was opened by House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi following a whistlerblower allegation that suggested Donald Trump urged the Ukrainian president to investigate Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Lost in that rather important controversy was a wardrobe malfunction Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, suffered at the United Nations General Assembly.

Ivanka started her week by attending the wedding of her designer friend Misha Nonoo in Rome over the weekend. From there, she headed back to New York City to watch her father address the United Nations on Monday. And her outfit at that speech is what caused quite a stir.

She was spotted wearing a thin blue blouse that left very little to the imagination. Paired with the blouse was a Prada skirt with a yellow flower design that reportedly cost $2,130.

Earlier this week, Ivanka shared photos of her outfits that she wore while in Rome for the wedding. In one from Saturday, she posed with her husband Jared Kushner in a champagne colored dress with a gold belt. Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders commented that Ivanka looked “beautiful!”

View this post on Instagram When in Rome… 🥰 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 21, 2019 at 2:07am PDT

The next day, she posted another photo from Rome alongside Kushner with the caption, “Ciao Roma!”

The two were in more casual outfits, but fans seemed to really love her colorful dress.

“I love this dress,” one fan wrote. “You look beautiful.”

Others thought the pair look great together. “What a lovely couple” and “My favorite Rome! Lovely couple,” two commenters said.

View this post on Instagram Ciao Roma! ❤️ A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 22, 2019 at 12:25am PDT

The loving comments are surely a nice distraction for Ivanka from what’s happening with her father in the White House.

On Wednesday, a portion of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky was released to the public and seemed to, at the least, reveal the President asking for the foreign government to look into Joe Biden and his son. On Thursday, the full complaint from the whistlerblower inside the intelligence community was released, and it is full of much more damning accusations.

It remains to be seen how this will all play out politically, but one thing’s for sure: Ivanka will continue to be impeccably dressed, aside from the rare malfunction.