Chrissy Teigen Risks Wardrobe Malfunction in Dicey Photo With Daughter Luna

Model Chrissy Teigen dons quite the risqué fashion choice in her latest Instagram photo, which also features her 3-year-old daughter Luna. In the picture, shared early Saturday morning, featured the Lip Sync Battle co-host seemingly wearing only a pink robe while sitting on a set of stairs. Teigen isn’t wearing a bra in the shot, and if she’s wearing underwear, it is not visible in the shot. The outfit seems to be prime for a wardrobe malfunction, but the photo uploaded doesn’t show too much.

View this post on Instagram on set with my stylist A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 6, 2019 at 11:13pm PST

That delicate balance may be due to Luna, who is shown adjusting her mom’s outfit in the picture. Teigen joked in the caption that Luna was her “stylist.”

The picture has been liked more than 667,000 times since it was uploaded. However, it also featured a couple mom-shamers chiming in, but Teigen quickly took them on herself.

“Jesus cover up your daughter is right there,” one judgmental commenter wrote.

Teigen, who is married to John Legend, replied, “She sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much.”

A second commenter wrote, “Do you ever wear underwear?”

Teigen responded, “U cold up there?”

However, there were also a fair share of supportive comments.

“Why should a women or parent cover their bodies like their ashamed?” one commenter wrote. “It’s only boobs. Children should learn their bodies aren’t shameful best way is for their parents to not be ashamed of theirs. Lighten up man it’s 2019.”

A second wrote, “Beautiful photo. Don’t listen to the negative comments.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “I don’t normally respond to celebrity posts… but thank you for being real. Absolutely beautiful and wonderful.”

A fourth wrote, “Such a beautiful picture of you both.”

Aside from her always active social media presence, Teigen has had a busy year on-screen. She’s made appearances on The Voice and Celebrity Family Feud, as well as on NBC’s Bring the Funny. On Bring the Funny, she was a judge alongside Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy. She also played a fictionalized version of herself in Netflix’s comedy Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

In 2020, she’s poised to star in Chrissy’s Court, a series on upcoming streamer Quibi. In it she will preside over small claims cases as her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, serves as bailiff.

