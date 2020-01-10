Halsey’s NSFW Music Video With Nods to Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood and Lady Gaga Lights up Social Media

Halsey stripped it down in her new music video for her latest song that was released today, “You Should Be Sad.” In the video, she plays four different personas of herself that all pay tribute to four of her favorite “bad— idols” which she explained in a tweet pay homage to Carrie Underwood, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Shania Twain. The new song comes from her upcoming album Manic, which is set to drop Jan. 17 and this time, fans will get a different feel of the popular artist’s music with a country vibe.

Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine. Had the vision to do a “before he cheats” but instead about after he does haha. — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

The 25-year-old singer’s followers immediately weighed in with their support for the new song, with one saying, “YESSSS HALSEYY [heart emoji] the song was BEYOND amazing oh my god I loved everything about it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wow…drag his ass! I love it! You look amazing! 😍💕💗 all the stuff you mention in this song is so brutally honest, especially the line about being glad you never had a baby with him. I love it!!!! Oh my god. — T (@andresen1991) January 10, 2020

Someone else even suggested another artist they’re getting vibes of in the music video saying, “Blowing me away with this track and video, dear god. I also get major Kesha vibes from this as well. Killing it as always, Halsey. It’s a joy to get to know you.”

While Halsey hasn’t come out to discuss just who is behind the inspiration for her lyrics, fans are strongly leaning towards her ex G-Eazy. With lyrics like, “No, you’re not half the man you think that you are / And you can’t fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs, and cars / I’m so glad I never ever had a baby with you / ‘Cause you can’t love nothing unless there’s somethin’ in it for you.”

You pulled it off flawlessly. This reminds of so many of the “you did me wrong” anthems from the 90s and early 00s that we’ve NEEDED. YOURE a badass — Amanda (@MandaNotMandee) January 10, 2020

The video, who’s directed by Colin Tilley, starts off with Halsey walking into an underground western-style nightclub, sporting only a black stubbed bikini with cowboy boots, a hat and chain necklace. This style alludes to Aguilera’s famous 2002 hit “Dirty” music video. She also rocks the glittery tears that Underwood has been wearing the last several months for her Cry Pretty album.

She later pays tribute to Twain wearing a black dress and elbow length gloves while her hair is in an updo style, similar to Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” video. In the following scene, she rocks a leopard printed outfit and a red wig — which gives it her own flare — that resembles Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video.

Lastly, she stripped it completely down as she saddled up on a white horse rocking long platinum blonde hair, and according to the “Without Me” singer, the look is “a [Lady] Gaga reference.”

“It’s me referencing Gaga who was referencing Bianca Jagger in AHS: Hotel,” she explained.