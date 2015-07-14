Celebrities’ Kids All Grown Up

It seems like celebrity offspring tend to go from being ridiculously cute babies… to ridiculously cuter kids.

And guess what? Now those cute kids are all grown up and (yep, you guessed it) they are really good looking.

You'll remember watching some of the below grow up over the years, and some faces will be brand new to you. Regardless, there's just something about seeing the mini-me version of their famous parents that makes us all feel really old.

Ava Phillippe, 15

The resemblance between Reese Witherspoon and her daughter is uncanny, although we see a lot of dad Ryan Phillippe in her, too. Talk about hitting the genetic jackpot…

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on May 10, 2015 at 12:08pm PDT

Hailey Baldwin, 18



Stephen Baldwin's daughter isn't just beautiful herself, but she only hangs with the most beautiful people, too (her besties are the likes of Kendall Jenner and Justin Beiber).

(Photo: Getty)

Brooklyn Beckham, 16

The British born Brooklyn, the eldest of the Beckham crew, might have two of the coolest, most fashionable parents on the entire planet in David and Victoria. (But seriously, whose mom is a former Spice Girl?!



(Photo: Getty)

Cassidy Gifford, 20

Kathie Lee Gifford's beautiful blonde daughter is now starring in "The Gallows," which hit theaters July 10th.

A photo posted by Cassidy Gifford (@cassidygiff) on Jul 9, 2015 at 7:57am PDT

Kaia Gerber, 13

Model Cindy Crawford could practically pass for twins with her stunner of a daughter, who was only 10 years old when she landed her first modeling gig with Versace's junior line.

(Photo: Getty)

John Lowe, 20

Um, you guys? Rob Lowe has a son… and he is HOT. (He's 20, so that's not creepy of us, right? Right?)

A photo posted by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jun 23, 2015 at 2:19pm PDT

Trey Smith, 22

The eldest son of Will Smith's clan, Trey is multi-talented with movie roles under his belt plus college football scholarships offers.

(Photo: Getty)

Lourdes Leon, 18

The first child of the iconic Madonna is part Cuban, Italian and French Italian and has wasted no time jumping into the fashion world, partnering with her famous mom to launch the Material Girl clothing line in 2010.