All the Stars Brought Their Halloween A-Game to George Clooney’s Halloween Party

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Halloween means more than just candy and costumes. For A-List celebrities, it also means hitting up the latest and greatest Halloween parties. Anyone who’s anyone decked themselves out in their best costumes and made an appearance at George Clooney‘s Casamigos Tequila party on Friday.

According to ET, some of the more notable celebs to stop by included Leonardo DiCaprio. The Wolf of Wall Street actor came as a werewolf, sporting a plaid shirt, jeans and wolf mask. He was seen spending time with the recently single Tobey Maguire. Maguire was dressed similarly to his Great Gatsby co-star, except his mask was a gorilla.

Videos by PopCulture.com

DiCaprio seemed to really enjoy himself as he hopped from the bar back to the dance floor all night. He even spent some time comparing dance moves with singer Robin Thicke.

Speaking of dancers, Step-Up star Jenna Dwan Tatum was also in attendance flaunting her very own, custom-made Unicorn costume. The was decked head to toe in glitter and even had a pink ponytail. She wasn’t the only star rocking her own custom costume, The Hills star Lauren Conrad was wearing her own take on a circus performer costume complete with eye makeup and ballet slippers.

Clooney wasn’t the only host of the party. His Casamigos Tequilia co-founders, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman were also there. Gerber, his wife Cindy Crawford, and his children, Presley and Kaia came dressed as punk rockers.

“Everyone stopped to see their punk rock looks,” an eyewitness told ET.

Other notable attendees included James Corden, Lisa Rinna, Sylvester Stallone, Hilary Duff, David Spade, Ryan Seacrest and Kelsey Grammar. Seth McFarland was also in attendance as Oscar the Grouch, because a costume party isn’t complete without someone dressed in a one-piece Muppet costume.