Yara Shahidi Plays Soccer With Top TikTok Creator in 'Yara Shahidi's Day Off' Exclusive Clip

Yara Shahidi, who is known for her role as Zoey Johnson on the hit TV series Black-ish and the spinoff Grown-ish, has a new show on Facebook Watch. On Thursday, Oct. 13, Yara Shahidi's Day Off will premiere on Facebook Watch, and PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the series premiere. In the clip, Shahidi plays soccer with top TikTok creator Khaby Lame. Shahidi has trouble stopping Lame as he scores a goal against her during the one-on-one competition to take a 2-0 lead. But the 22-year-old actress bounces back and scores a goal to make it an interesting matchup.

"The world's #1 trending TikTok creator, Khaby Lame, joins Meta and Yara Shahidi for an exclusive 'never before heard' moment in American history!" the official synopsis of the episode states. "We'll dive into his love of soccer and just why this Senegalese – Italian star chose to unite the world without ever uttering a single sound."

Yara Shahidi's Day Off will take a look at Shahidi spending time with her celebrity friends. There are eight episodes total, and the guests featured in the series include Lame. featuring Liza Koshy, Chloe Kim, Swae Lee, Elsa Majimbo, Amanda Seales, Alton Mason and Nas. Shahidi is also an executive producer of the series.

It's up! Yara Shahidi's Day Off officially premieres this Thursday (Oct. 13th) on Facebook Watch with TikTok's No. 1 Creator Khaby Lame. So excited. Truly had a blast producing this. 💙💫 #YarasDayOff https://t.co/ldLvsOfOed pic.twitter.com/P1PBtlX9t9 — Bryant (@bryantlydells) October 12, 2022

According to the official synopsis, Yara Shahidi's Day Off "is a fun adventure-filled day that gives a glimpse into the little-known lives of her celebrity peers." Shahidi will take part in different activities with her guest and they will also sit down "down for an organic conversation that will reveal the unexpected beyond their celebrity personas not often shared publicly."

Shahidi starred in 79 episodes of Black-ish and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2015. She currently stars in Grown-ish which is currently in its fifth season. "It's really exciting," she told Complex in July. "I feel like one thing that we talked about from the beginning of the show is the reason why it's Grown-ish and not College-ish is that we try and just follow real life and so the fact that we get to continue this journey after the initial crew graduated is really special." New episodes of Yara Shahidi's Day Off premiere every Thursday at noon ET on Facebook Watch, Shahidi's Facebook page and her Instagram page.