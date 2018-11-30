8 Worst Netflix Originals That Became Everyone’s Guilty Pleasure

Netflix is known for its endless supply of original shows and movies, but not all of them can be critical successes.

With hundreds of hours of new shows and movies to choose from, some Netflix users could not help but obsess over some of the streaming platform’s critically-panned offerings that have now become a guilty pleasures to know and love.

Take a look at some of Netflix’s worst original users still love to watch:

Insatiable

Probably Netflix’s most controversial new series of 2018, the Debby Ryan-led dark comedy series tells the story of a teenager who loses the weight that once held her back and is now out for revenge against her bullies.

The show receive widespread backlash from Netflix users on social media on the problematic message of the new show’s trailer, even before its first season was made available to stream. Despite the controversy, the show must have still done well with many as it will be returning for a second season in 2019.

Father of the Year

This David Spade-starring comedy film did not exceed many expectations familiar with his previous films.

Before heading to New York City, Ben (Joey Bragg) visits his loser dad. At the same time, Ben and his friend Larry (Matt Shively) discuss which dad would kick the other one’s ass. What follows is a competition between Wayne (Spade) and Marty (Nat Faxon) for Father of the Year.

The film got a 0 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though some Netflix users still love to hate on the film.

All About The Washingtons

The first and only season of the Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons-led sitcom simply could not compete with the charm of other Netflix original One Day At A Time‘s charm or The Ranch‘s popularity.

The series will not be returning for a second season.

The Cloverfield Paradox

We had so many expectations for this new chapter in the horror, sci-fi Cloverfield saga. The film was even made available to stream immediately after the Super Bowl as a way to build hype for fans.

The movie, which followed astronauts trying to survive on a space station, failed to impress critics. Maybe if the ending of the film had been the beginning it would be a different story.

13 Reasons Why Season 2

13 Reasons Why never needed a second season.

The once-compelling and controversial teen drama centered around a teenager revealing the events that led to her suicide through a series of tapes had a stellar first installment.

When it returned for a second season, the series transformed to a forced PSA series filled with unrealistic moments and further suffering meant to scandalize viewers.

The series continues to be one of Netflix’s most popular series, however, and it will return for a third season in 2019.

Disjointed

Chuck Lorre and Kathy Bates teaming up for a sitcom about a cannabis dispensary? Yep, it’s about as weird as it sounds.

The show was canceled after its two-part order, but many fans were heartbroken to see it end in early 2018.

The Kissing Booth

Netflix knows how to do a good romantic comedy (hello, Set It Up and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), but The Kissing Booth was not one of them.

A high schooler who has never been kissed finds herself falling in love with her best friend’s older brother with anger issues, who eventually starts to change for the good of their blossoming relationship.

Did we watch the heck out of this terrible teen drama? Yes. Did we enjoy it? We’ll never admit.

The Week Of

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock co-starred in this new film about two dads who seem to be having trouble getting along during their kids’ wedding.

There’s something about Adam Sandler, however, that no matter how bad a film is, audiences will still watch and love it. Good for you, Adam.