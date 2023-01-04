'Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair': Peacock Documentary Gives Interesting Look at WWE Legend's Journey (Review)

Ric Flair is arguably the best professional wrestler of all time, which is saying something when fans have seen legendary figures such as Hulk Hogan, Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and John Cena, just to name a few. Flair is so popular he's crossed over to other forms of entertainment and is always appearing in different events. Because of Flair's legacy, he has been profiled in different TV specials, and ESPN even produced a 30 for 30 documentary on him that was released in 2017. Now, Peacock is showcasing Flair with the documentary called Woooooo! Become Ric Flair, which is an interesting look at how Flair became the person he is today.

And that's the biggest thing. The film starts with him talking about his family life and name. His real name is Richard Fliehr, but he reveals he was born with a different name because he was adopted. That has been discussed before, but Flair talking about his birth family and half-brother was interesting since he grew up as an only child. Flair talks throughout the entire documentary and doesn't hold back when it comes to his life in and out of the ring. He mentioned that Richard Fleihr and Ric Flair are two different people, but Ric Flair has nearly taken over his life because he loved the lifestyle, including being with multiple women.

Flair's daughter Charlotte, who is featured greatly in the documentary, has become one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. I thought her talking about her father and her brother Reid was very touching because she is in the WWE because of her brother. Reid was looking to get into WWE but had an issue with drugs which led to his death in 2013. Another emotional part in Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair is the 16-time WWE Champion talking about Reid and how he could have saved him. It's clear Flair had a lot of love for his son who seemed to have a promising wrestling career.

Flair does get into his WCW and WWE career, and the one attention-grabbing moment is him talking about former WCW president Eric Bischoff. Flair said Bischoff is the reason his second sting in WCW was not enjoyable due to some of the things he had to do, including shaving his head. That led to him joining WWE for the second time in the early 2000s and joining the faction Evolution where he became a star again despite not believing in himself. But when he first joined WWE in 1991, Flair was not a star despite the success he had with WCW. Flair talking about his first run with the company was an eye-opener because as a wrestling fan at the time, Flair joining the company was huge. But the fans didn't feel that way because WCW wasn't a threat to WWE then, which led Flair to go back to WCW.

Flair has nothing to prove in the ring because he's done it all. But the way he talks about pro wrestling in the documentary and how much it changed his life indicates he's never going to retire despite having multiple last matches. Wooooo! Becoming Ric Flair is now a ground-breaking documentary where you learn a ton of new things about Flair. But the point of the documentary is to pay homage to one of the legendary figures in sports entertainment, which leads to a documentary wrestling fans should watch.