Will Smith's Comedy Series Not Returning at Roku

✖

Will Smith's stand-up comedy series This Joka will not be returning to Roku for a second season, reports Deadline. While Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards reportedly didn't have anything to do with the decision to ax the show, it is the latest of the actor's projects to come to a halt following the controversy.

This Joka, executive produced by Smith, brought together up-and-coming and established stand-up comedians to discuss the art of stand-up, and featured comedians such as Punkie Johnson, Demi Adejuyigbe and Baron Vaughn, as well as Smith himself. When it comes to Roku's decision not to move forward with the show, Deadline reports the option to renew the series lapsed before Roku launched the show, as the streamer was unable to gauge viewership before they had to make a decision. This made a second season unlikely in the first place.

Smith has a line of projects no longer moving forward following the slap. Netflix is no longer moving forward with the actor's stand-up special that was previously announced in 2021, as per Deadline, and the streamer also backed away from Fast and Loose, a film Smith was set to star in, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Smith's National Geographic nature program will also not be moving forward, Bloomberg reports.

Smith is also facing consequences from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Board of Governors, which voted last month to ban the actor from Academy events, including the Oscars, for the next 10 years. Smith, who took home the award for Best Actor for King Richard after slapping Rock, had previously resigned from his position in the Academy and issued an apology.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith wrote. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He continued, "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."