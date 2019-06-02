Will ‘Fuller House’ Address Lori Loughlin’s Absence?

Fuller House‘s fifth season will be without Aunt Becky, due to Lori Loughlin‘s alleged role in the college admissions cheating scandal that exploded this past March.

While it’s unclear how her absence will be explained, even her co-star, Candace Cameron Bure could not shed any light.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It hasn’t been discussed,” Cameron Bure told Entertainment Tonight at iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert in Carson, California Saturday. “I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it.”

This means either they have not filmed an episode about Aunt Becky’s absence or Cameron Bure just does not want to spoil what happens.

Back in March, Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested after federal prosecutors indicted the couple for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to help daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose get into the University of Southern California. Their bribes were allegedly used to have their daughters designated crew recruits, even though they did not participate in the sport. In April, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. They face a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

After the scandal unfolded, Netflix reportedly dropped Loughlin from the fifth and final season of Fuller House. Netflix never made an official announcement on the issue though.

Production on Fuller House began late last month, as Jodie Sweetin shared a photo from the first table read. She held up the script’s title page, which revealed that the first episode of Season 5 is titled “Welcome Home, Baby to be Named Later.” Cameron Bure also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself arriving on the Warner Bros. lot. Andrea Barber and Bob Sagat also appeared to be at the studio.

“Oh goodness! I’ve been a big crybaby the whole week — like every day,” Cameron Bure told ET of returning to work. “We’ve had such an amazing run on Fuller House and I work with my best friends every day, so knowing this our last season is quite bitter sweet. We’re so happy that we get to do a whole other season, but knowing it’s our last, we’re savoring every moment of it.”

The 43-year-old added, “It’s emotionally really hard, because I love what I do and I love the people I work with.”

The first episode of Season 5 was filmed Friday night and was “so good,” “so emotional” and “funny,” according to Cameron Bure.

“We’re going to give fans a lot of the emotional stuff that you want to see and love about family, because we’re wrapping the show up,” she said.

Hopefully, Fuller House does not end with a Game of Thrones-situation, where Full House fans are divided by the conclusion.

“I think [fans will be happy with the ending]. I mean, I’m pretty sure. There might be a few,” Cameron Bure said. “It’s like Game of Thrones, you can’t please everyone. You’re going to try, but I think everyone is generally going to be very happy.”

The last 18 episodes of Fuller House will appear on Netflix later this year.

Photo credit: Netflix