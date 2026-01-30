Wildly Popular Show Asks Fans to Stop Cyberbullying Cast Members

A wildly popular TV show is buckling down on cyberbullying.

The official social media pages for The Traitors put out a statement after fans had been going after the contestants.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are committed to making our casts feel safe, respected, and supported – on screen and off,” read the statement. “The cast of The Traitors are real people, and what happens in the game should never lead to cyberbullying or harassment. There’s a difference between discussing a show and targeting individuals. Let’s not ruin the passion for this show with unwarranted negativity and personal attacks. We appreciate your support.”

The message came after a fiery discourse among fans during the current fourth season of The Traitors U.S. on Peacock, especially towards contestant and Bachelor star Colton Underwood, who had stalking allegations filed by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. Per EW, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to defend her fellow competitor.

“It’s come to my attention that my post that I responded to in my housewife mode is taking on a life of its own, and it’s causing real problems for Colton,” Rina wrote. “I do not want this, because Colton and I are great. He was a great and is a great nemesis for me on the show in the game. The fact that the backlash is happening, I feel horrible about because I don’t want to hurt anybody. I am here to play the game and have fun. And Colton is a great nemesis for me. We had so much fun. I’ve only always had a great time with him.”

Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas, Colton Underwood, Eric Nam, Stephen Colletti, Lisa Rinna, Donna Kelce, Dorinda Medley, Porsha Williams, Natalie Anderson, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Tara Lipinski, Michael Rapaport, Rob Cesternino, Kristen Kish, Monét X Change, Ian Terry, Caroline Stanbury, Ron Funches, Johnny Weir — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)

Fans, meanwhile, are still gunning for Underwood and calling out The Traitors for keeping him on. Underwood is still participating in Season 4, alongside Natalie Anderson, Mark Ballas, Stephen Colletti, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Maura Higgins, Kristen Kish, Tara Lipinski, Dorinda Medley, Eric Nam, Rob Rausch, and Johnny Weir. And Underwood is not the only one who fans have been targeting. Comedian Ron Funches recently admitted he was motivated to seek an autism diagnosis after seeing how widely misunderstood he was on the show.

Peacock previously had to put out a similar statement for Love Island USA last year, asking fans to “be kind” and “spread love” and not hate. New episodes of The Traitors drop on Thursdays on Peacock.