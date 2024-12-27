‘Wicked’ Gets Digital Release Date: Here’s Where and When You Can Stream It Online

Fans of Elphaba and Glinda will be able to stream Wicked at their disposal very soon, well, for rent or purchase. TV Line reports Wicked: Part One will be available to purchase or rent on New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, on all major streaming platforms, including Prime Video. Pre-order is currently priced at $29.99. Interested renters/purchasers do not need a Prime Video or Amazon Prime membership to rent or purchase the film online.

The digital release of the blockbuster musical features bonus content including: a sing-along version, deleted and extended scenes, a behind-the-scenes journey into making the film, interviews with cast and filmmakers, an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz and Shiz University, and commentaries from director Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since its release on November 22, the film has broken box office records. It earned a record-breaking $15.8 million on the Monday following it’s weekend release for a musical, beating out 2019’s Frozen 2‘s $12.7 million. It earned over $160 million in its opening weekend globally, the highest in history for any musical film’s opening weekend.

The second Wicked installment is due out Nov. 21, 2025. “We found that that room was necessary,” Chu previously explained to THR of splitting up the movie, noting he couldn’t fit the entire story into one feature film. “I think we found a beautiful balance in it.”

Erivo and Grande didn’t know one another before filming but had amazing on-screen chemistry that transitioned off the screen. “She came to my house, we sat, we chatted and talked,” Erivo said, per CBS News. “And we just talked about everything and nothing. We were there for ages, and it was very, very easy, so part of us kind of knew, ‘Oh, this might, this might work. We’ll be okay, and I think we’ll be able to get along with each other, and we’ll find it.’”