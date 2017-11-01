Here’s What Netflix Subscribers Don’t Do

While recent data has been showing what Netflix subscribers are doing – a lot of binge racing of popular Netflix originals – a new study is showing what they aren't doing.

According to research firm Second Measure, as reported by Tech Insider, the vast majority of Netflix costumers are remaining loyal to only one streaming service. Streaming services like Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now, and even Netflix's nearest competitor DirecTV Now can't compete. In fact, DirecTV Now only has half the rate of customers who exclusively subscribe to its service.

Up Next: Here's the Psychology Behind he Way Netflix Raises Prices

Netflix's success in reigning in its customers is in large part due to the sheer number of movies, television shows, and Netflix originals that it has to offer. Customers keep tuning in for hit shows that they can only find on the streaming service, like Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, and House of Cards, and Netflix is hoping to keep the momentum moving by spending between $7 billion and $8 billion on content in 2018.

"We're continuing to increase the content offering, and we're seeing that reflected in viewing around the world. So, we try to maintain that feeling that consumers have that we're a great value in terms of the amount of content we have," Reed Hasting, the chief executive of Netflix, recently said.

With Stranger Things season 2 set to be released on October 27th, we're sure plenty of people will be exclusively glued to their Netflix accounts.