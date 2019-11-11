What Devices Work With Disney+?

After months of waiting, Disney+ is set to launch on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands, but will you be able to stream the company’s massive catalogue of content? Hoping to reach as many subscribers as possible, the new streamer will be available in most global markets within two years and will be compatible with most devices.

Here are all the devices that support Disney+ at launch:

• Roku

• PlayStation 4

• Fire TV

• Apple TV

• Android

• iOS

• Chromecast

• Xbox

• Samsung Smart TVs

• LG Smart TVs

• Web browsers

Initially, Disney+ was not set to be available on Amazon devices, though the two companies recently struck a deal. According to Forbes, subscribers will be able to use their Alexa to activate the service as well.

Unfortunately, there is one device that the streaming service will not be available on: Nintendo Switch. It is unclear if the device will be made compatible with Disney+ in the future.

First announced in April, a subscription to the new service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. Subscribers can bundle their Disney+ subscription with Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions for $12.99 per month.

Once you have a subscription and once the platform launches, you will be able to stream four different shows or movies on four different devices at once, with select titles available in 4K. Subscribers will also be able to download titles to watch offline, though contrary to initial reports, those titles will be unavailable for viewing should they be pulled from the streaming platform.

Packed with titles from its own in-house properties, the service will boast close to 1,000 titles at launch, including big ones like Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. The service will also feature several new projects, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mandalorian, and Marvel’s Hero Project.

The service will also hold classic Disney films, Disney animated movies, Disney Channel Originals, Pixar projects, National Geographic offerings, and more. In order to get several titles available on launch day, Disney broke its exclusive deal with Netflix, which cost the company $150 million.

Over time, however, the streamer’s catalogue will change due to previously existing licensing deals. According to reports, existing contracts stipulate that “popular movies from 2016 through 2018” will move “off Disney+ back onto Netflix in about six years.”

Disney+ is set to launch on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. ET.