Watch ‘The Ranch’ Trailer From Part 1 of Season 3

Part 5 of The Ranch is hitting Netflix in just over a week, and fans finally got a look at the trailer on Monday.

The Netflix original series returns on Friday, June 15. This will technically be the season 3 premiere of The Ranch, though Netflix is calling it “Part 5” because of their half-season release schedule.

The trailer is just over two minutes, and it’s a fast-paced jump from joke to joke, with emotional moments interspersed as well. It teases plenty of tension and confrontation between Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Beau (Sam Elliot.)

The family faces down a raging wildfire in the clip, putting all of their livelihood at stake. However, Colt finds the time to stop and joke about his hair care products. It’s unclear how serious the threat of the fire will be however, as Colt jokes about it later on in the trailer.

“He probably just yelled at the fire,” he said, mimicking the voice of his fictitious father. “‘Get off my property.’”

The trailer also promises plenty of pregnancy and wedding drama. Elisha Cuthbert gets the chance to deliver a hilariously ironic monologue, insisting that she doesn’t want to be “white trash” by getting married while visibly pregnant.

“I want to line dance with you to ‘Boot Scootin’ Boogie,’ and shotgun a beer, and swig Fireball Whiskey out of the bottle,” she says.

“That still sounds pretty white trash,” Colt points out.

The trailer showed no sign of Danny Masterson‘s final moments on the show, which are expected to happen early on in the new season. Masterson was abruptly written off of the show in December after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by four women. The 42-year-old had already been hounded by rumors for years, but the allegations were dredged back up thanks to the Me Too movement.

“After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch,” read a Netflix statement in December. “Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him.”

Masterson also worked alongside Kutcher on That ’70s Show. He continually denied the accusations levelled against him, even after he was fired.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” he told reporters from The Huffington Post. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”