Watch: Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson Star in Eerie New Netflix Film ‘Bird Box’

Netflix has released the first official trailer for its Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson-starring film, Bird Box.

Following the success of A Quiet Place, Netflix is jumping on the sensory deprivation bandwagon with its new film Bird Box, based on Josh Malerman’s 2014 novel of the same name.

“When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life,” an official synopsis for the film reads. “Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded.”

The trailer for the film opens with Bullock’s Malorie alone, bound, and blindfolded in the middle of the woods searching for her children before going back in time to reveal the backstory, or the “Problem”: a pandemic causes people to visualize their greatest fears, driving them to die by suicide and causing the world’s population to plummet.

“People describe seeing an entity that takes on the form of your worst fears,” Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery explains.

“Every contact we have had with the outside has brought us death,” John Malkovich says before the trailer gives glimpses of the post-apocalyptic world that the characters are now living in.

In one scene, Malorie watches as a woman slams her head into a window, while another shows mass chaos and violence in the streets before giving way to an apocalyptic wasteland, one that Malorie attempts to navigate with her two children.

“Listen to me: We’re going on a trip now, it’s going to be rough,” Malorie tells her two children as she ties blindfolds over their eyes. “If you hear something in the woods, you tell me. If you hear something in the water, you tell me. But under no circumstances are you allowed to take off your blindfold.”

The psychological horror is directed by Oscar-winning The Night Manager director Susanne Bier, according to Entertainment Tonight, and written by Oscar-nominated Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer.

Alongside Bullock, Bird Box also co-stars Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich and Lil Rel Howery

Bird Box is set to premiere on Nov. 12 as part of the 2018 AFI Fest, the American Film Institute’s annual film festival, before being made available for streaming on Netflix on Dec. 21.