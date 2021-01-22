'Daydream Believer': The Real Story Behind The Monkees Song Featured in 'WandaVision'

Cheer up, Sleepy Jean, because it's time to share the story of "Daydream Believer." The classic Monkees song is featured in the third episode of WandaVision, which hit Disney+ on Friday, Jan. 22. The song was one of the biggest hits from The Monkees, hitting the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in December 1967, becoming their last chart-topper. "Daydream Believer" was written by the late John Stewart, a member of The Kingston Trio, and has been recorded countless times since Davy Jones first sang to the homecoming queen over 50 years ago.

Stewart wrote "Daydream Believer" just before he left The Kingston Trio. In a 1991 interview with American Songwriter, Stewart said he originally envisioned the song as part of a "suburban trilogy" he was working on. At one point, he suddenly thought, "What a wasted day - all I've done is daydream." A short time later, "Daydream Believer" was born.

"I never thought it was one of my best songs," Stewart, who died in 2008 at 68, said. "Not at all. And then when I heard The Monkees do it, I said, 'My God! The line was supposed to be, 'You once thought of me as a white knight on his steed/now you know how funky life can be.' You know, after the wedding how things can get funky? And then Davy [Jones] sings, 'Now you know how happy life can be.' The record company wouldn’t let them say 'funky.'"