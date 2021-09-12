VMAs 2021: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards airs tonight, Sunday, Sept. 12 and fans are gearing up for one of the biggest nights in music. The show will be recorded in front of a live audience at New York’s Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Some of the biggest performers are set to hit the stage, including Lil Nas X, Normani, Chlöe, and Justin Bieber.

Viewers can watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT live. Doja Cat is hosting this year’s host. Fans can watch a variety of ways as the ceremony will be simulcast across MTV’s sibling networks CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and The CW. It will also be available for streaming on MTV.com.

The MTV pre-show and red carpet is hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa and begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT and will be live-streamed on Twitter. Twitter will also host the MTV VMA Stan Cam via @VMAs, as well as the MTV and VMA Facebook pages also giving content throughout the ceremony.

Justin Bieber leads in the nominations category, with seven nominations. The self-proclaimed “hot girl” Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, and Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Giveon all have five apiece. The Foo Fighters will receive the first Global Icon Award during the show. They are also performing. The event can also be live-streamed on Paramount+