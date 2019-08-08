‘Veronica Mars’ Star Kristen Bell Addresses Fan ‘Heartbreak’ Over Major Character’s Death

Kristen Bell knows fans are heartbroken after the tragic death on the Veronica Mars Season 4 finale. The series returned for Season 4 on Hulu after many years off the air, and wrapped up its eight-episode run by killing off the love of Veronica’s life.

In the final moments of the finale, Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring), appeared to die unexpectedly after a car bomb left in Veronica’s car detonated, killing the character before Veronica could warn him. The episode then fast forwards to a year, showing Veronica heading out of her hometown of Neptune, California, and attempting to move on from the loss by going to Logan’s former therapist.

After the season premiered in July, creator Rob Thomas said that while he knew the choice to kill off the character was a “gamble,” he thought it was needed to push the show forward.

He envisioned the death as the beginning of a new chapter for the series, which would be explored in potential future seasons, where Veronica is single and solves mysteries, Agatha-Christie style. Dohring previously said his “heart fell” after he found out the fate of his character.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight during the Television Critics Association summer press tour Thursday, Bell opened up about the shocking decision.

“I know it’s a heartbreak and I know that maybe Veronica didn’t make your favorite decisions this season, but you have to understand, if everything was perfect and there was no conflict, you wouldn’t have a show. There would be nothing to watch,” she said.

Bell, who also acts as an executive producer on the show, also spoke about her character’s decision to reject Logan’s marriage proposal in the season premiere, which fans also took issue with at the time.

“A lot of people were upset when Veronica did not accept a marriage proposal from Logan, and I was a little bit shocked at that, because I’m very happily married, and I’m the first person to be like, ‘I love my kids and I’m Susie Homemaker!’ But I also know that’s not the right decision for everyone, because everyone’s heart is different,” Bell told the outlet. “And I don’t think Veronica’s story has to end in a happy marriage. Like, we’re over this ideal of John Cusack holding a boom box outside our window [in Say Anything].”

“Some women don’t want to get married and some men don’t want to get married, and that’s OK. Veronica didn’t have good examples of marriage, and she isn’t ready to commit, and I, for one, playing her, was like, I respect that decision,” Bell added. “So I think it would have been too easily tied up in a beautiful bow if she had said, ‘Sure, I accept your marriage proposal. Now my life is great because I have the love of my life.’”

Veronica did end up marrying the love of her life in a touching ceremony in the season finale, though the episode ended with his death shortly after the wedding.

“She’s still got a lot to work through and I hope we’ll get to see it onscreen again if people forgive us,” Bell said.

Hulu has not made a decision on a Season 5 renewal for the series, though Thomas has said he is optimistic there will be more episodes in the future. Veronica Mars is currently available to stream in its entirety on Hulu.